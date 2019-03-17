SAWICKI, Patricia A. (Rambino)

SAWICKI - Patricia A. (nee Rambino)

Of Lackawanna, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Peter S. Sawicki; dearest mother of Michele (David) Cheatwood and Joseph Sawicki; loving grandmother of Kayla, Nicole, Julia Rose, Jessica, Brittany and Joey; great-Nana of Cecilia and Dominic; sister of Jeanne (Joseph) Finelli and David (Mary) Rambino; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Monday from 4-8 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday morning at 9:15 at Our Lady of Victory Basilica (please assemble at the Basilica). Inurnment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com