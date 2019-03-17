ROLL, James J.

ROLL - James J. March 9, 2019, age 71. Beloved husband of Sharon R. (nee Stewart) Roll; loving father of Michele (Kevin) Marks; cherished grandfather of Joshua; caring brother-in-law of Carol (Peter) Faulhaber; also survived by nieces and nephews. A private Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 18 at 10 AM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com