REAM, Frederick J.

REAM - Frederick J. Born April 19, 1942. Died March 12, 2019, of Lake View, NY. Beloved husband of Luann (Romanelli) Ream; father of Angela (Sean) Klotzbir, Frederick Jr., and the late John Ream; grandfather of Samantha (Ron) Block and James Pilski; great-grandfather of Gracie, Brianna, and Zachary; son of the late John and Theresa Ream; son-in-law of Georgette (late John) Romanelli; brother of Linda (Arthur) Bates, Arlene (late Paul) Collier, and the late Shirley (late Joseph) Gruber; brother-in-law of Daniel, John, Brigitte, and Ursella Romanelli; uncle of Sabrina (Kosalan) Hawramy and Christina (Ryan) Siembida; great-uncle of Johnathon, Madison, Sonya, and Koven. Services were held privately at the convenience of the family. Fred was a special, wise man who touched many lives. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.