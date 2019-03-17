PRELL, Albert T.

PRELL - Albert T. 91, of North Tonawanda, died on Saturday March 9, 2019. Husband of Judith Kovach and the late Arlene (nee McLeod); father of Joseph (Kelley) Prell, Christine Pries, Phyllis Knaier (Daniel Gigante) and the late Richard Prell; brother of the late Charles Prell, Francis Prell and Robert Prell; grandfather of Danielle Gigante, Vito (Sarah) Gigante, Kathleen (Christopher) Moyer, Peter Pries, Miranda (Clint) Hudson, Jennifer Prell, John Prell, Kristen Ostrowski and Brooke Prell; great-grandfather of 11 and great-great-grandfather of one. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Albert loved square-dancing and belonged to multiple square-dancing clubs. He enjoyed cribbage and crossword puzzles. Albert was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1948 to 1954. Friends invited to meet the family on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the Brunner Funeral Home, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda. Military Honors will be presented at Acacia Park Cemetery on Friday morning, March 21, 2019 at 11 AM.