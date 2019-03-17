PETROVSKI, Simeon S.

PETROVSKI - Simeon S. March 14, 2019, at the age of 81. Born in Sophia, Bulgaria, to Ryna and Stephan Petrovski. Husband of the late Tsvetana Petrovski; father of Kyril (Joan) Petrovski; grandfather of Kevin Petrovski and uncle to nieces in Europe. No prior visitation. Graveside Services will be held Monday at 11:00 AM in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY.

(please assemble at cemetery office at 10:45 AM) Arrangements by Wattengel Funeral Home.