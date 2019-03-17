PELOW, Louis H.

November 9, 1924 - March 13, 2019. Longtime resident of West Seneca, recently from The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully at home. Father of Sharon (Leo) Keenan, Nellysford, VA, Cary (Merry) Pelow, West Seneca, NY, Beverly Kremer, Leesburg, FL and David (Pam) Pelow, Bemus Point, NY. Grandfather of eight, including William (Christie) Pelow, West Seneca, NY, Andrew (Stacy) Pelow, West Seneca, NY, Shannon (George) Stroebel, Hamburg, NY and Brittany Pelow, Erie, PA. Also a proud great-grandfather of 12. Full obituary at beyersfhc.com. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, FL.