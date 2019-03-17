PEELER, John Matthew

PEELER PEELER - John Matthew Departed this life March 3, 2019 in Orlando, FL. The cherished son of Rev. John A. (Rev. Carolyn A.) Peeler Jr. and the late Mary Josephine (nee Alston) Peeler; dearest brother of Minister Kimberly Peeler-Ringer (Rev. Dr. Christophe D.); also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10 AM at Macedonia Baptist Church, 237 E. North St., where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc.