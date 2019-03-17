PASIAK, Dennis M.

PASIAK - Dennis M. Of North Tonawanda, Friday, March 15, 2019, at the age of 72, husband of the late Yoon Hee Pasiak; dearest father of John M. (Myong Suk) Pasiak and Benjamin J. (Athena) Pasiak; proud grandfather of Jonathan, Andrew, William, Ian, Everett, Jacob and Grace; also survived by his godchild, Erin Boniowski and cousins. Dennis was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a retired Contracting Officer at the U.S. Air Force Base, Niagara Falls, NY, where he served for 31 years and one year with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. Dennis served on the North Tonawanda School Board for nine years and was First Ward Alderman for the City of North Tonawanda for two terms. He leaves a legacy of advocating for others and had a true heart of a servant. Family will be present to greet relatives and friends TUESDAY, March 19th, from 4-8 PM at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda (692-0271), where funeral services will be held at 8 PM. Flowers graciously declined. Memorial gifts may be made in Dennis' honor to any veteran organization.