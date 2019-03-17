PANKOW, Michael G.

PANKOW - Michael G. Age 75, of Delevan, NY, died March 11, 2019. Father of Debra (Paul) Harenza; brother of Harry (Lois) Pankow, Patsy (late Glenwood) Hartwig, Carol (Richard) Monkelbaan, Tommy (Susan) Pankow and Randy (Ann) Pankow; grandfather of Michael and Katie; also survived by his extended family: Rhonda (Troy) Miller and Rick (Tammy) Jones and their children along with several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his special friend Marjorie Jones. Arrangements completed by W. S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.