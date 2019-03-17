PAJAK, Paul J., Sr.

PAJAK - Paul J., Sr. March 15, 2019, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Joan (Czaja) Pajak; dear father of Mark Pajak, Pam (James) Mineweaser, Lorrie (Robert) Germann, Mary Jo, Peter Manning, and the late Paul J. Jr.; also survived by 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; brother of Barbara Lelonek and the late Tim Pajak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, where family will be present Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Mr. Pajak was a U.S. Army veteran. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to the family.