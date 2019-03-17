NORMAN, JoAnne M. (Gerace)

You're the first, the last, our everything. March 14, 2019. Beloved wife and BFF of Robert B. Norman for 58 years.Precious mother, "My Girl" of Debra (Kenneth) Beasor and the late Stephen Norman; special "Jo Jo" to Breanna and Kayla; mother-in-law of Tracy Norman; sister of Robert Gerace and the late Michael Gerace; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday at 11 AM at Crossroads Lutheran Church, 4640 Main St., at Burroughs Dr., Amherst, NY 14226, where memorials may be made, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com