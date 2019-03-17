Niagara County underage drinking check nets 2 store clerk arrests

A pair of convenience store clerks face misdemeanor charges for selling alcohol to minors during a countywide underage drinking enforcement effort conducted Saturday evening, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

Between 5 and 9:30 p.m., agents from the Niagara County Sheriff's Department, State Police and State Liquor Authority converged upon 20 convenience stores across the county, employing underage operatives attempting to purchase alcohol. Eighteen of the 20 stores denied the purchase attempts.

Clerks at two stores were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibited sales, both misdemeanors. They were Daniel J. Bachman, 49, of Gasport, a clerk at Crosby's on Telegraph Road, and Jacob A. Torcasio, 18, of Niagara Falls, a clerk at the 7-Eleven on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda.