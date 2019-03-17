NELSON, Betty L. (McConnell)

March 10, 2019, of Warsaw, NY. Beloved wife of the late Harry E. Nelson; dear mother of Sue (late Rich Ziobro) Nelson, Ginger (Bob) Trabert, Mary (Mike) Ryan, Jim (Debbie) Nelson, late Bev (Jesse) Heilbrun, and the late David (late Shirley) Nelson; also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME.