MURAWSKI, Donald A.

MURAWSKI - Donald A. March 5, 2019. Loving son of the late Eugene and Dolores Murawski; dearest father of David Murawski and Julie (Brian) McGowan; beloved grandfather of Jennifer Murawski, Hannah Humes, Nicholas Humes and Holly McGowan; dear brother of Darlene (Paul) Czekalski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Please share online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com