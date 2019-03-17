MILKS, Jodi (Annunziato)

Of Blasdell, NY, March 15, 2019, beloved wife of George C. Milks; loving mom of Kelynn (Oban MacFarland) Holenstein and David Heider; cherished grandma of Samantha and Lola; daughter of the late Ronald and Jeanette (nee Tripi) Annunziato; dearest sister of Roni (Skip) Pilat and Gina (Jerry) Dow; also survived by many nieces, nephews and many friends. Jodi's kindness, generosity and delicious cookies will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial visitation will be held on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) and where closing prayers will be said at 8 PM. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com