MESSANA, Stella (Castiglia)

MESSANA - Stella (nee Castiglia)

Of Tonawanda, NY, March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel A. Messana; dearest mother of Ninette Dusenberry, Mary (Tippy) Giordano and Louis Messana; grandmother of Anthony and Mark (Libby) Giordano, Alexander, Samuel, and the late Nicholas Dusenberry; great-grandmother of Juliet and Samuel Giordano; daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Alessi) Castiglia; sister of Rose (late Joseph) Quagliana, Ann Marie (Russell) Battaglia and the late Christie F. (Mary), Frank R. (Shirley) and Anthony M. (Loretta) Castiglia; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Christopher's R.C. Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church).Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com