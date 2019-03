MEDINAC, Lea M. (Drnovsek)

MEDINAC - Lea M. (nee Drnovsek)

March 9, 2019, beloved wife of the late Felix Medinac; loving mother of Slawko (late Ann) Medinac; dear grandmother of Jeremy Medinac and Alixandre Medinac; predeceased by five sisters and one brother; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services were privately held. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com