MARLINSKI, Kathryn A. (Erb)

MARLINSKI - Kathryn A. (nee Erb)

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest March 13, 2019. Devoted mother of Michael Marlinski; loving daughter of the late Wilfred and Doris (nee Griffin) Erb; dear sister of Carol (late Kenneth) Arnold, Elaine (David) Voss and Mary (Thomas) Martin; beloved companion of Bill Evans; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A graduate of Kenmore East High School, Kathryn received her Associates Degree from Bryant & Stratton Business School in dental assisting. She was employed at St. Joseph's Hospital for 26 years as an Environmental Service Attendant. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com