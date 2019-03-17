LOUNSBURY, Donald G.

LOUNSBURY - Donald G. Of East Concord, entered into rest March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Marion (nee Hageman) Lounsbury; devoted father of Brenda; cherished grandfather of Grady, Alyssia (Stephen), and Drake; loving son of the late George and Nola Lounsbury; dear brother of Bruce (Kathleen), Dawn (Rodney) Broska, and the late Bonnie and Cheryl; fond son-in-law to Shirley Hageman; loyal and sincere friend Jerry Dinse. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Lounsbury was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the American Legion Post 567. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com