LOMBARDO, Joseph F., Sr.

LOMBARDO - Joseph F., Sr. Joined his beloved wife, Rose, on March 15, 2019. Joe was born April 19, 1918, the son of Sicilian immigrants. He spent several years in the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) prior to WWII. In 1940 he enlisted in the National Guard and went on to serve with the 209th Anti-Aircraft Regiment until July 4, 1945. Joe then returned to his work at Blaw-Knox until his retirement in 1984. Joe married Rose Guerra in 1948 and they became the parents of Joseph Jr. (Dolores), David (Susan), Michael (Camille), Steven (Linda) and Kevin (Susan) Lombardo; grandparents of Victor (Ivana), Fabio (Iris), Anthony (Karen), Jennifer and Rachel (Fiance; Ed Croft) Lombardo and also Lisa Geyer, Amy Nye (Terry) and Shannah McGill; and great-grandparents of Aleksandar, Filip, Joseph, Jack and Matteo. Joe leaves behind his brother, Salvatore (Shirley) Lombardo, sister Mary Kreiger and was predeceased by his sister Rose, his brothers, Michael, Russell, Anthony (Ceil) and by brothers-in-law Vincent (Mary) and Joseph (Patricia) Guerra. He is also survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Delphine, Michael (the late Clara) Guerra, Dorothy Vaughan, Jeanette (Thomas) Rebescher and by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Monday from 4-7 PM at the JOHN ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday March 19th at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Western New York Kidney Foundation. Interment in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences at www.jerfh.com