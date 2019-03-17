LISZKA, Lorraine M.

LISZKA - Lorraine M. March 13, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Mary (Rzeznik) and late Joseph Liszka; dear sister of the late Edward J. (late Lorraine), late Joseph (late Lorraine) Liszka; survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 3025 William St. (near Union Rd.), Cheektowaga where family will be present Monday from 3-7 PM, at which time services will be held.