Lawrence J. Funk, 73, retired Amherst Police senior investigator

May 6, 1945 — March 14, 2019

Lawrence J. Funk, of Olcott, a retired senior investigator with the Amherst Police Department, died Thursday in Buffalo General Medical Center. He was 73.

Born in Buffalo, he grew up in Cheektowaga and survived the Cleveland Hill Elementary School fire in 1954. After graduating from Cleveland Hill High School in 1964, he earned a bachelor’s degree in forestry from Paul Smith College.

He spent a year with the Lockport Police Department, then transferred to the Amherst Police in 1969. He was assigned to the Traffic Unit in 1988 and retired in January 1997 as senior investigator for the Accident Investigation Unit.

He also was the longest-serving security guard at Hengerer’s department store, working nights and weekends for 25 years at the branches in Eggertsville and Eastern Hills Mall.

An avid gardener and a dog lover, he moved to Olcott Beach after he retired.

His wife, the former Beverly A. Weiss, a nurse, died in 1994.

Survivors include a daughter, Susan; a sister, Dolores Diemert; a brother, Walter; his longtime friend, Edward McGrew; and two grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:15 a.m. Monday, March 18, in Infant of Prague Catholic Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga.