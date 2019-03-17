LaDUCA, Barbara Ann (Wirges)

Age 82, March 15, 2019, of Kenmore, NY, beloved wife of the late Arthur J. LaDuca; loving mother of Kevin (Barbara) LaDuca, Jeffrey (Kelli) Krug, and Kimberly (Bradley) LaDuca-Long; adored grandmother of Christina and Michael (Heather); great-grandmother of six; dear sister of Frank (Bruce); also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday 4-8 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt Inc., Funeral HOme, 3290 Delaware Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 AM in St. Paul's Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, NY. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Mrs. LaDuca was very honored and proud to give her daughter Kimberly the gift of life twice by donating one of her kidneys to her. Condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com