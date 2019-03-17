KOSCIELNY, Mary Ellen (Barrett)

March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Koscielny; loving companion and best friend of Robert Knaier; adoring mother of Allison Krebs; cherished grandmother to Deglan, Cullen, Kiran and Freya Krebs; daughter of the late James and Jane Barrett; also survived by siblings: James (Maryann) Barrett, Brian Barrett, Brigette (Tom) Kelly, Kathleen (Barry) Rust, Patricia Barrett, Maureen (John) Brown, Martin (Anne) Barrett and Clark (Tracy) Traufler; also survived by 15 nieces and nephews; and 14 great-nieces and nephews. Mary Ellen has donated her body to U.B. Medical Sciences. A celebration of her life will be held at a date to be announced.