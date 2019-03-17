KLUCKHOHN, Karl

Kluckhohn - Karl February 22, 2019, of Williamsville, NY. Beloved husband of the late Dede and the late Marilyn; loving father of Thomas (Christine), Steven (Cathi), Chuck (Carmen) and step-father of David (Jocelyn) Laub and Derek (Shelly) Laub; dear grandfather of Melissa, Kyle, Emily, Hannah, Karl, Wyatt, Tia, Dylan, Elle, Creighton and Tyler. A Celebration of Life will be held 5 PM Saturday, March 23, at Wanakah Country Club, Hamburg. Memorials may be made to Families of Fana WNY, Inc. or Hospice of Buffalo, in his memory. Arrangements with Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home Inc. (716-627-2919). Online Condolences and further details at www.LAKESIDEFUNERALHOME.com