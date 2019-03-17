KLAUBER, Dr. Murray Joseph "Murf"

KLAUBER - Dr. Murray Joseph "Murf"

February 9, 1927- November 22, 2018. Passed serenely surrounded by four generations of family members in his 92nd year, on Thanksgiving night, November 22, 2019, in his home these last 50 years on Longboat Key. Cherished by his wife of 31 years, Sue Bassett-Klauber, Murf is forever recognized as a true renaissance man, a Buffalo orthodontist, entrepreneur, developer, restaurateur, retailer and visionary in both cities. After serving in the Navy, Murf graduated from University of Buffalo and University of Pennsylvania. Known in Buffalo not only for his inventive orthodontic techniques that are still in use today, but also his creative work decorating both the University Club and Westwood Country Club, developing townhouses, office buildings and shopping centers, owning/operating several restaurants including the celebrated Olde Post Road Inn, retail shops Country Corner (women's) and Campus Corner (men's) and much more. An avid sportsman, he was a champion member of crew and squash teams in college, and became a considerable competitor in regional squash and golf championships through his 40's. Also an expert skier, Murf had a chalet built at the base of Glenwood Acres/Kissing Bridge where he taught his kids to ski at the same time they were taking their first steps. In 1968, Murf relocated with his family to Longboat Key, FL where he spent the balance of his career establishing the world famous Colony Beach and Tennis Resort, as well as many other real estate and business endeavors in the region. His vision helped put Longboat Key and Sarasota on the map as a favorite vacation getaway for families, sports enthusiasts, celebrities and politicians alike. One of his proudest achievements was welcoming President George W. Bush to his beautiful resort. However, on the day of the President's departure, and just moments after he left The Colony, the world changed. The date was September 11, 2001. Predeceased by his loving parents Lillian and Philip Klauber and his sister Arlene Mosesohn. Survived by his wife Susan, son Michael Klauber (Terri). Katie Klauber Moulton (Michael), Tommy Klauber (Jaymie) and step-children, John Bassett (Dianne), Victoria Bassett-Walker (Meredith) and Carling Bassett Seguso (Robert), and Heidi Bassett Blair (Christopher). Forever a mentor and inspiration so loved and clearly blessed with 18 grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. A private Celebration of Life was held in Sarasota in January, with a community celebration planned for November 23, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to The Murf Klauber Memorial Pier At The Bay Memorial Fund - at The Gulf Coast Community Foundation, 601 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, FL 34285 or by visiting this website, https://www.gulfcoastcf.org/murfklauber.