Deaths Death Notices
HOSTETTLER, Alan A.
Hostettler - Alan A.
March 16, 2019, of Orchard Park, NY, beloved husband of Pat A. Hostettler; dearest father of Alan Jr. (Stephanie) and Daniel (Kadie) Hostettler; cherished grandfather of Alan A. Hostettler III. Friends may call on Tuesday from 9-11 AM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where funeral services will immediately follow at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home:
Hoy Funeral Home, Inc.
