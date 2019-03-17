HOSTETTLER, Alan A.

Hostettler - Alan A.

March 16, 2019, of Orchard Park, NY, beloved husband of Pat A. Hostettler; dearest father of Alan Jr. (Stephanie) and Daniel (Kadie) Hostettler; cherished grandfather of Alan A. Hostettler III. Friends may call on Tuesday from 9-11 AM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where funeral services will immediately follow at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com