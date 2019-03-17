HOGG, Donna S. (Hayes)

Of Angola, NY, March 16, 2019, loving mom of Stacy Flick (Mark Flack), Jason Hogg, and Renee Minton; cherished grandma of Kailey, Matthew, Chase, Carter, Mia, late Christian and late Johnathon; daughter of the late Leonard, Jr. and Judy (nee Ferry) Hayes; dearest sister of William Hayes, Laurie Hayes (Dave Hogg), Patricia (Michael) McEwen, Michael (Leah) Hayes, and the late Leonard Hayes; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will be present on Tuesday from 2-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) and where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com