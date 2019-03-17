HERR, Jeffrey J.

HERR - Jeffrey J. March 13, 2019; beloved husband of Mary K. (nee Post) MacGregor-Herr; survived by his children Jessica Lynne (Cheryl Hall) Herr and Tyler J. (Jocelynn) Herr and their mother Kerry Herr; step-father of Sarah Rose, Bridget Anna, Brooke Marie and Margaret Grace; grandfather of Savannah Harper; son of the late Donald and Mary Ann (nee Barry) Herr; dear brother of Sharon (Greg) Goettel and Donald Herr; son-in-law of Richard and Susan Post; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. Jeff was a meat department manger for Wegmans for over 25 years and an avid sports fan. He will always be loved and missed. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com