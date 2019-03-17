HENRY, Lowell A.

HENRY - Lowell A. Of Eden, March 13, 2019; husband of the late Marilyn (nee Hamann); father of Heather Henry (Joseph Kester), Holly (Brian) Bedingfield and Scott (Cheryl) Henry; also survived by several grandchildren and his dog, Tipper. Private services at the convenience of the family. Lowell was a pilot who enjoyed flying small planes, played steel guitar in a country band and was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Eden. Online register at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com