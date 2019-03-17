HAURIK, Kathryn B.

HAURIK - Kathryn B. March 15, 2019, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Norman F. and Gladys (Leo) Haurik; sister of the late Annabelle C., Robert (Adela), Lee (late Noreen), and Norman (late Edna) Haurik; dear aunt of Norman Haurik, Glenna (Andrew) Rychnowski, Charles (Cheryl), Kenneth (Jennifer) Haurik, and the late Gretchen (Robert) Hewson; also survived by great-nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, where family will be present Tuesday from 2-5 PM, where services will be held at 4 PM.