HARTMANN, Robert R. "Bob"

HARTMANN - Robert R. "Bob" March 13, 2019, beloved husband of Rita (nee Zanner) Hartmann; loving father of Robert P. (Heather) Hartmann, Heidi (Michael) Mahoney, Lori (Gary) Kaczor and Amy (Michael) Gilbert; dear grandfather of 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother of Maryann (late Robert), Millie (Donald) and the late Elizabeth (Raymond); also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence, NY 14031, at 11 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.