HARTER, Charles E.

Harter - Charles E.

WWII Veteran who served under General George S. Patton in the Battle of the Bulge, sadly passed away on March 13, 2019. 'Chuck' was a young 95 year hero who resided in San Antonio, TX, near his daughter, Cheryl H. Creekmore and son-in-law Col. George 'Rick' Creekmore. Chuck is originally from Buffalo, NY, where he and his wife, Gloria lived for the majority of their lives. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 23rd at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, located on Kitty Hawk in Universal City, TX. Charles E. Harter will be joining his wife of 75 years, Gloria Harter and their loving dog, China, at some point in Buffalo, NY. Chuck was the proud son of Francis Harter, US Congressmen, and Lillian Harter. He went to high school at Amherst Central and attended Alfred University where he competed on the varsity tennis team. Before the war, Charles got engaged to Gloria Bowers and they married when he returned from the war on February 9, 1946, in Buffalo, NY. Chuck served as sergeant in the US Army during WWII (1942-1945) under General George Patton in the 534th Ordnance (Heavy Tank) Company. He is one of the heroes who helped construct the cutting armor for tanks which ran through the European hedge rows allowing the US Army to advance against the Germans. In his last couple of years, he had the privilege to be selected as an Honor Flight WWII vet where he and 34 other WWII vets were flown to Washington DC and given a hero's welcome. He and 39 other WWII vets were later honored at the WWII National Museum in New Orleans by actor, Gary Sinise, and his foundation (Soaring Valor). His decorations include the World War II Victory Medal, The European-African Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal of Honor. Chuck, wanting to give back, was involved in the Lions Club, VFW, and many other civic organizations. Chuck is survived by his daughter Cheryl Creekmore and son-in-law George Richard Creekmore. Chuck's, aka Gramps, legacy will live on by his two grandchildren: Tracey Cleckler and Jeff Creekmore and their spouses Eric Cleckler and Jennifer Creekmore, plus 5 great-grandchildren: Katherine, Cassie, and Nicole Cleckler as well as Jeffrey and Joceyln Creekmore. Memorials may be given to the World War II museum in New Orleans, or Cradle Beach Camp in Angola, NY. Please visit and sign the guest book at www.colonialuniversal.com