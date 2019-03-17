Gromek, Celeste "Sally" (Kosniewski)

Gromek - Celeste "Sally"

(nee Kosniewski)

March 13, 2019; beloved wife of the late Joseph; devoted mother of Joan (Tom) DeNisco, Carolyn (Jeff) Mazula and Mary (Al) Marino; loving grandmother of Abigail Marino; dear sister of Clara Gramza; also survived by nieces and nephews. Memorials in Mrs. Gromek's name may be made to Food Bank of WNY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Saturday at 10 am. No prior visitation. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, Inc.