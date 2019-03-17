GLAIR, Margaret "Terry" (Eberle)

March 16, 2019, beloved mother of Virginia "Ginny" (Gerald) Malloy, Edwin (Michelle) Glair and Michele (Mike) Durusky; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Karen) and Andrew (Alex) Malloy, Ashlee and Joey Durusky, Scott and Hallee Glair; devoted great-grandmother of Sage, Ayven and Hunter. The family will be present Wednesday, March 27th, from 5-7:30 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker St., where a memorial service will follow at 7:30 PM. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com