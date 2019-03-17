GELYON, Jeffrey John

GELYON - Jeffrey John Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 10, 2019; devoted father of Jessica (Steve) Arthur, Nicolas Gelyon and Miranda Gelyon; cherished grandfather of Chase and Ryan; loving son of Peter and the late Judith (nee Frank) Gelyon; dear brother of Peter Gelyon, Paul Gelyon and Greg (Angel) Gelyon; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd. (near Lake Ave.), Orchard Park, on Wednesday (March 20th), at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com