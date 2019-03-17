GATTI, Dominic A.

GATTI - Dominic A. Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Auld) Gatti; devoted father of Tina (Arthur) Notto, Christine (Mark) Incorvaia and the late Dominic J. Gatti; cherished grandfather of Dominic, Paul, Gino (Racheal) and Mark; loving son of the late Joseph and Rose Gatti; dear brother of Jane, Roseanne and the late Sam, Frank, Fino, Franny, Joseph and Gary. No prior visitation. Private Service. Arrangements entrusted to LOmbardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com