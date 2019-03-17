Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
2019 Saint Patrick's Day Parade
The St. Patrick's Day Parade on Delaware Avenue, Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Waves from the St. Mark's Church float during the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Revelers line Delaware Avenue for the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Ali Gaston marches with the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Laurie Hinds of Erie, Pa. wears her Irish eyes.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Grandits Bandits centipede winds down Delaware Avenue.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Marcel Adams and Jake Sepor wear Care Bear outfits during the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Revelers line Delaware Avenue for the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Revelers line Delaware Avenue for the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Don and Christine Fisher and their 13-year-old son Matthew, center, wear matching leprechaun beards as they watch.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Bette Chapman wears a shamrock costume as she marches with Zuleika Grotto.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Howie wears his best bowtie as he marches with owner Abbie Moss with WNY Husky and Friends.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Rince Na Tiarna dancers march in the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The St. Patrick's Day Parade marches down Delaware Avenue.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Niagara Falls High School marching band performs.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Sofie Graça, 7, shows her Irish spirit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Buffalo City Guard Gordon Highlanders perform during the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Alicia Kowalewski and her son Max, 2, have a rooftop vantage.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Members of the Blackthorn Club march in the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Crowds line Delaware Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Lori Mroz of Buffalo wears a shamrock hat.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Dancers from Clann Na Cara perform during the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Pat Gaughan portrays St. Patrick for the Holy Name Society at St. Mark's.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Revelers aboard Buffalo Pedal Tours make their way down Delaware Avenue.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The United Irish American Association elected Ryan T. Johnson as the Grand Marshal of the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Revelers don festive costumes during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Delaware Avenue.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Tonya Simpson of Cheektowaga carries Dexter while marching with the Buffalo Daschund Club.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Revelers line Delaware Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Revelers aboard Buffalo Fire Department's Truck 13.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drums leads a procession of apparatus.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Revelers aboard the Sheet Metal Workers Local 71 float.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Revelers ride on the Buffalo Harbor Sailing Club float.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Seamus Gallivan rides with Slow Roll.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The United Irish American Association leads the way during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Delaware Avenue.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Bob O'Leary of the Town of Tonawanda watches with his 11-month-old son, Charlie.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Rick Hall of Williamsville watches the parade with a leprechaun on his shoulder.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Francesca Diaz gets into the Irish spirit.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The South Park High School band performs in the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Kyle Ranney strikes a heroic pose in his St. Patrick's Day cape.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
More Galleries
Smiles at Jose Gonzalez and the String Theory at UB CFA
Smiles at the Sabres Alumni Wine Festival
Picture This: Sabres Alumni Wine Festival
Catches of the Week (March 20)
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Signs of spring pop up around Western New York
Sabres 4, Blues 3 SO
Smiles at St. Patrick's Day Parade
Smiles at Labatt Citra St. Paddy's Day
Photo:
1
/ 40
Monday, March 18, 2019
The 2019 Saint Patrick's Day Parade, hosted by the United Irish American Association, on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Recent Galleries
Share this article