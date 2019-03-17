Subscribe Today
UB men's basketball is NCAA Tournament-bound
Buffalo Bulls celebrate after they beat the Bowling Green Falcons 87-73 to win the MAC Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls celebrate after they beat the Bowling Green Falcons 87-73 to win the MAC Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats celebrates after cutting down the net.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg (5) cuts down the net after the Buffalo Bulls beat Bowling Green Falcons 87-73 to win the MAC Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris (2) celebrates after cutting down the net.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg (5) scores two points over Bowling Green Falcons guard Caleb Fields (3) in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris (2) scores two points over Bowling Green Falcons forward Daeqwon Plowden (25) in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls fans cheer on their team in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats cheers on his team late in the game from the bench.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg (5) scores two points over Bowling Green Falcons guard Caleb Fields (3) in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Davonta Jordan (4) scores two points over Bowling Green Falcons guard Dylan Frye (5) in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris (2) scores two points over Bowling Green Falcons forward Demajeo Wiggins (1) in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris (2) scores two points over Bowling Green Falcons guard Justin Turner (10) in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Ronaldo Segu (10) rebounds the ball from Bowling Green Falcons forward Marlon Sierra (22) in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Davonta Jordan (4) steals the ball from Bowling Green Falcons guard Caleb Fields (3) in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg (5) is fouled by Bowling Green Falcons guard Dylan Frye (5) in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jayvon Graves (3) has the ball stolen by Bowling Green Falcons guard Justin Turner (10) in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris (2) is awarded the MVP.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls celebrate with the Buffalo Bulls women's team after they beat the Bowling Green Falcons 87-73 to win the MAC Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Ronaldo Segu (10) celebrates with his team on the floor after the Buffalo Bulls beat Bowling Green Falcons 87-73 to win the MAC Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg (5) cuts down the net after the Buffalo Bulls beat Bowling Green Falcons 87-73 to win the MAC Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris (2) celebrates after cutting down the net.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats celebrates after cutting down the net. Buffalo Bulls beat Bowling Green Falcons 87-73 to win the MAC Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats celebrates after cutting down the net.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
UB fans flooded the court to help celebrate with their team.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
UB fans flooded the court to help celebrate with Buffalo Bulls guard Ronaldo Segu (10) and the rest of the team after the Buffalo Bulls beat Bowling Green Falcons 87-73 to win the MAC Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls celebrates after beating Bowling Green Falcons 87-73 to win the MAC Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls celebrates after beating Bowling Green Falcons 87-73 to win the MAC Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats celebrates with the fans after the Buffalo Bulls beat Bowling Green Falcons 87-73 to win the MAC Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls celebrate after beating Bowling Green Falcons 87-73 to win the MAC Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats celebrates with the fans after the Buffalo Bulls beat Bowling Green Falcons 87-73 to win the MAC Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Sunday, March 17, 2019
The Buffalo Bulls beat the Bowling Green Falcons, 87-73, to win the MAC Championship on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
UB men win MAC Tournament with emphatic victory
UB is NCAA Tournament-bound, but seeding is still a question
UB women win MAC title, earn NCAA berth
