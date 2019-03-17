Deaths    Death Notices

  • Published

FRONCKOWIAK, Francis

FRONCKOWIAK - Francis March 7, 2019. Longtime resident of Chautauqua County Home. Interment in White Chapel Memorial Park was held privately. Please share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home:

Lester H. Wedekindt Inc. Funeral Ho

