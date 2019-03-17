FREEMAN, Lowell A.

FREEMAN - Lowell A. Went home to be with the Lord on March 9, 2019. He was born in Newstead on September 3, 1931.Lowell is survived by his loving wife of almost 39 years Arletha (Albrecht) Freeman; beloved children, Julie (Lamar) Mast, John Johnson, and Martin Johnson. Four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive him. A sister, Lorraine Freeman predeceased him. Services and burial will be private. Arrangements by Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC, 10 Eckerson Avenue, Akron, NY 14001. Please visit: rossakron.com