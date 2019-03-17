FRANCIS, Sandra A. (Seaman)

Of Hamburg, NY, March 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Daniel E. Francis; dearest mother of Daniel E. (Julie) Thomas, Shannon R., and Shelby E. Francis; grandmother of Everett, Ruby, and Valentino; daughter of the late Bernard E. and Mary A. (Tripi) Seaman; sister of Michael (Cindi), Mark (Paula), and Gary Seaman, and the late Kelly Seaman; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Athol Springs, NY, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com