FLOREK, Marie A. (Barone)

FLOREK - Marie A. (nee Barone)

March 13, 2019, age 73, of North Tonawanda, NY, beloved wife of 50 years to James C. Florek; dearest mother of James (Heather) Florek, Michael Florek and Dina (Jeremy) Buczynski; dear grandmother of Miranda, Gaeton, Ella and Ava; daughter of the late Anthony and Concetta (nee Cattone) Barone; sister of Toni Barone; also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.