FLIERL - William J. Of Hamburg, NY, March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Harriet (nee Smith) Flierl; loving companion of Nancy Tepas; dearest father of Wendy (James Palys) Campbell, Scott (Sally) Flierl, Debra (Patrick) Fennell, Dawn Flierl (Shoe) and William (Lorraine) Flierl; loving grandfather of 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; brother of the late Pat (late Bob) Boehm. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 5-8 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where a Prayer Service will immediately follow at 8 pm. Mr. Flierl was a lifetime member of the Lake Shore Volunteer Fire Dept. and a retiree of Moog. Please save the date for a Celebration of Life gathering that will be held on Sunday, July 21st at 12 noon at the Lake Shore Volunteer Fire Hall. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
