FIELDS, Larry D., Sr.

FIELDS - Larry D., Sr. Entered into rest March 10, 2019; loving husband of Paulette E. Fields; beloved father of Larry, Jr. and Ashley L. Fields; grandfather of four; brother-in-law of Parrette (Marvin) Walker and Rosemarie Holston; uncle of Brandon and Bradley Walker and Shelby Marie Amos. Survived by a host of family and friends. Wake Monday, 12 Noon. Funeral 1 PM at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave. Pastor Edward Jackson, officiating.