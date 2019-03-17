FENNIE, Patrick J.

Lake View, NY, passed March 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Devoted husband of Kathleen (nee Carr) Fennie; beloved father of Rochelle (Michael Kerner) Fennie, Miranda (Nathan) Rausch, and Jeannie (Adam) D'Ambrosio; treasured grandfather of Steven Mrozek, Michael Dylan Kerner, and Benjamin Rausch; loving son of Thomas (late June) Fennie; brother of Michael Fennie, Kathleen (Wayne) Honsberger, and Timothy Fennie; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends. Friends will be received Saturday, March 23, 2-4:30 pm at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919, where a Memorial Service will be held at 4:30 pm. The family requests that everyone attend in casual attire as was Patrick's wish. Patrick was a proud Army Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Hospice of Buffalo. Your online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com