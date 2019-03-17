EWING, Josephine (Oreski)

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest March 15, 2019, beloved wife of the late James P. Ewing; devoted mother of Michelle Tasseff and David Ewing; cherished grandmother of Andrew and Alex; loving daughter of the late John and Pauline Oreski; dear sister of Mary (late Edward) Portka and the late Stephen Oreski and Anne Friend; cherished godmother of Carla Casullo; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Bastrica Church, 1619 Abbott Rd., Lackawanna, on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com