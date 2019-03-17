ERNST, SGM. Larry

ERNST - SGM. Larry Age 79, of Cowan, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born in Buffalo, New York on August 14, 1939 to the late Clarence and Ruth Ernst. He proudly served in the United States Army, from which he retired after over thirty years of service. In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Rose Ernst; daughter, Elizabeth Connary; and siblings, Ronnie Ernst, Peter Ernst and Billy Ernst. He is survived by his children, Larry Ernst Jr., Peter Ernst and Jennifer Scott; grandchildren, Jason, Jared, Tiffany, Michael, Rylan, Peyton, and Katlyn; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11 am - 1 PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Graveside Services will follow at 1 pm at Cowan Montgomery Cemetery with full military honors bestowed. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931) 967-2222, www.moorecortner.com