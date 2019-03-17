Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Feb. 15.

ALDEN

• 12906 Genesee St., Dennis R. Demblewski; Marilyn Demblewski to Anthony J. Puccio; Moire A. Puccio, $27,000.

AMHERST

• 2061 Sweet Home Road, Colonie Apartments Property LLC to Colonie Funding Company LLC, $14,030,000.

• 7590 Transit Road, Miye Hwang; Oun Y. Hwang to 7590 Transit Road LLC, $750,000.

• 22 Boxelder Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Jason F. Kiszka, $386,035.

• 172 Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Patrick C. Keating, $347,400.

• 198 Ruskin Road, Mary Candace Collard to Mcmanus Aileen Theresa Cleary; Liam H. Mcmanus, $318,000.

• 91 Fernleaf Terrace, 333 Elmwood LLC to Joseph P. Leshinskie Jr., $280,000.

• 165 East Maplemere Road, Deganit Dothan-Kessler; Evan G. Kessler to Paul A. Yacono, $226,000.

• 353 Forest Edge Drive, Mary G. Zanghi; Samuel T. Zanghi to Jo A. Colosimo, $215,000.

• 61 Mahogany Drive, Megan H. Brinton; Peter W. Brinton to Marc T. Balesteri, $200,000.

• 194 Ridgewood Drive, Shatorah Donovan to Christopher M. Day, $187,460.

• 21 Darwin Drive, Rose F. Coleman to Arthur G. Wingerter; Nancy A. Wingerter, $180,000.

• 471 Ruskin Road, Susan M. Frawley; Kimberly A. Goldhirsch to 4267 Camp Road LLC, $178,000.

• 141 Lyrae Drive, John F. Balcerzak to Kale E. Wischman, $177,000.

• 186 Misty Lane, Jennifer Diem; Terri Lynn Lotempio to Crestview Property&real Estate Holdings Inc; Llmr LLC, $170,500.

• 246 Capen Boulevard, Edward J. Mcguinness; Linda L. Mcguinness to James Doody; Kathleen Vanderau, $167,500.

• 82 Bucyrus Drive, Joanne K. Orrange; Tiffany C. Orrange to Colleen M. Savage, $165,000.

• 204 Ridgewood, Marc T. Balesteri to Kelly A. Banik; Austin K. Dorr, $160,000.

• 1085 Youngs Rd Unit F, Nancy P. Grisanti to Thomas F. Hurley II, $140,000.

• 303 Siegfried Drive, Nelson L. Baier to Zeke Edward Buzby, $140,000.

• 18 Ayrault Drive, Argent Securities Inc Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2003-W9 Tr; Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr to Sarah Hai; Nouraldin Taefi, $137,953.

• 253 Robinhill Drive, Jamie L. Codjovi; Anne King to Blue Dog Realty Inc, $124,000.

• 399 West Klein Road, Michelle M. Hughes to David R. Anthonyh, $120,000.

• 303 Washington Hwy, Truman 2016 Sc6 Title Trust Tr; US Bank NA Tr to Cyril Taylor; Karen Taylor, $112,000.

• 10 Trellis Lane, Gino Mannara; Laura Mannara to Magdaline Ohol, $95,500.

• 1420 Maple Rd Unit 6, Herman R. Rodenberg to Aaron Kohrn, $91,000.

• 643 Mill St., Horace M. Powell; Nicole E. Powell to Nicole E. Powell, $32,778.

ANGOLA

• 102 Center St., Bryan Kamuda to Jessica R. Hamm; Michael P. Ohnmeiss, $91,160.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 47 Elm St., Patrick C. Kerrigan to Catherine A. Lundie; Todd L. Stine, $535,000.

• 1034 Underhill Road, Nicholas J. Gugino to Timothy M. Bailey; Kathryn M. Schaller, $320,000.

• 130 Olean St., Kathryn M. Schaller to Jeffrey B. Same, $269,900.

• 125 Hamlin Ave., Lynette E. Ertel to Tyler C. Garvey; Morgan E. Gilbeault, $214,240.

• 1050 Lawrence Ave., Holly Porempski; David Smyczynski to Joshua J. Ruhl; Lauren N. Ruhl, $207,000.

• 976 Olean Road, Carlsbad Funding Mortgage Trust Tr; Christiana Trust Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr dba to Nancy A. Vona, $190,000.

• Vacant land Emery Road, Beth Arnold; Philip Arnold to David B. Rowe; Sarah A. Rowe, $100,000.

• Vl Boies #2, James J. Pierce; Jennifer L. Pierce to Andrew R. Borowski; Kimberly Borowski, $64,000.

BOSTON

• 7160 Serpentine Drive, Robert A. Smith; Ruth A. Smith to Kristen L. Clark; Wenner Darryl C D, $349,900.

• 9721 Trevett Road, Cynthia D. Herge-Poore; Eric D. Jerge; Richard A. Poore to Of Erie County, $7,600.

BUFFALO

• 445 Delaware, Buscaglia Sg LLC to Hone Brothers Properties LLC, $850,000.

• 59 Ojibwa Circle, 1094 Group LLC to David Desantis; Tracy Desantis, $740,223.

• 288 Linwood Ave., Oscar Lang LLC to Jennifer A. Seth; Robert H. Seth, $670,000.

• 33 Gates Circle, Celia Linder; Celia S. Linder to Alan R. Rosen; Lynda H. Rosen, $520,000.

• 455 Richmond, Page Family Trust 080811 Tr to Julia Dzwonkoski, $255,000.

• 222 West Tupper St., Lisa A. Zielinski to Richard E. Wall, $245,000.

• 2196 Seneca, Salvation Army to 2202 Seneca LLC, $225,000.

• 38 Frontenac, De Falco Joseph J; De Falco Marie Ida to Bradley R. Gower; Karie A. Schwartz, $215,000.

• 90 Virgil Place, Francesco A. Timineri to Shaun M. Garvey, $191,000.

• 86 Turner Ave., Daniel Bak to Elizabeth R. Burke, $179,000.

• 105 Bloomfield, Daniel J. Mulligan to Brenda Davis; Larry Davis, $174,900.

• 44 Wilbury, Angelo A. Mule to Curtis L. Hairston III, $158,000.

• 411 Marilla, Joseph D. Rost; Tracey L. Rost to Christina Aponte; Joshua Aponte, $154,000.

• 825 East Ferry, True Community Development Corporation to Jhanel Quarles, $154,000.

• 240 Villa, Alan Gembola to Rachel E. Wagner, $153,000.

• 21 Brinton St., Kevin E. Matthews to Brandon D. Patterson, $151,000.

• 110 Turner Ave., Judith A. Black to Elizabeth Mary Otwell; Jeffrey Thomas Panza, $140,000.

• 74 Fields Ave., Lc Strategic Realty LLC to Jayson Alvarez Feliciano, $137,000.

• 72 Fairfield, Mohammed A. Hoque to Jeffrey P. Bernacki, $128,500.

• 27 Athol, David A. Martinez; Joseph T. Purcell to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $125,869.

• 17 Lorraine, Diana R. Kirsch; Scott D. Kirsch to Brian Russell, $120,000.

• 16 Stevenson, Bruce K. Turton; Denise M. Turton to Lida M. Santiago, $119,025.

• 52 Allegany St., Matthew H. Smith to Jeremiah A. Prentice; Mary Catherine Prentice, $117,400.

• 2277 South Park, Daniel R. Hanna to Dawn Dunkle; John Dunkle Jr., $115,500.

• 523 St Lawrence Ave., Sharon A. Kasperczyk to Rashada Stewart, $105,000.

• 585 Lisbon Ave., Christine M. Schuster; Thomas P. Schuster to Mahmud Hussain, $105,000.

• 154 West Delavan Ave., Buffalo Laguna Rentals LLC to Delina Rental Properties LLC, $100,000.

• 195 Goulding Ave., Decent Property NY LLC to Md Abul Kashem, $97,000.

• 1234 Bailey Ave., Michael L. Cacciatore; Stephanie Cacciatore to Eun He Choi, $94,000.

• 153 Ideal, Michael L. Hayes to Eliya Holdings LLC, $87,000.

• 138 Pries Ave., Elizabeth M. Skinner to Bruce K. Turton; Denise M. Turton, $86,000.

• 145 Trowbridge, Jacqueline Logal; Robert C. Logal to Aws 76 Company Inc, $85,000.

• 49 Allegany St., Philip Goldman to Satellite Investment Group LLC, $77,500.

• 484 Eggert, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Syed Mohammed Babul; Mohammed A. Hossain, $76,000.

• 362 Phyllis, Alexander Christene V Agt; Elizabeth Grd Benson; Broom Cora A Frd; Rice Christene V Agt to April Martin, $70,000.

• 2121 Niagara, Faso Management LLC to Vf Plumbing LLC, $70,000.

• 23 Pembina, David M. Armstrong to Mark P. Kransler; Trishanth Vallurupalli, $70,000.

• 110 Massachusetts, Carmen Robles; Jose Robles to Four Points Property Management LLC, $70,000.

• 275 Hamburg, Nilda Ahmed; Saad D. Ahmed to Younis S. Zaid, $70,000.

• 108 Normal, Gail A. Tabone; Vincent N. Tabone to Lindsay Brindisi; Robert Brindisi, $70,000.

• 358 French, 2890 Delaware LLC to Fatema Akter; Mohd H. Haider, $68,000.

• 97 Baxter St., Charles T. Chojnacki; Cheryl A. Chojnacki to Jaime Eddy, $64,000.

• 312 Newfield, James R. Marshall to Ankica Draksic; Slavo Draksic, $60,000.

• 133 Loepere, Naieemchoudhury Faheemah Choudhury to Queess Investor Inc, $60,000.

• 489 Minnesota, Bnyp Properties LLC to Mohammed Hossain, $58,000.

• 31 Humason, Bruce Austin Ira Ben; Horizon Trust Company Cust to Omar Alam; Shahin Mosammat Rita Tabrin, $57,000.

• 343 Crowley, Edwin M. Lemunyan to Ah Htay; Kyaw Min Soe, $55,000.

• 145 Gilbert, Lauren A. Lorek to Michael Slojkowski, $55,000.

• 92 Gittere, Jv Property Holdings LLC to Sweethomea Property Holdings LLC, $50,000.

• 36 Fleming St., Jv Property Holdings LLC to X&k LLC, $50,000.

• 231 Cambridge, Sumon Ahmed; Ruma Begum to Mohammed Faisul; Nahid Faisul, $49,500.

• 982 Kensington, Ahmed Ayash to Md Abdul Latib, $49,000.

• 325 Jersey St., Joseph P. Raimondo to Ontario Developer LLC, $47,500.

• 225 Weimar, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Peggy Sue Ginter, $46,000.

• 43 Navel Ave., Eugene Jarembek to Nafesa Properties LLC, $46,000.

• 353 Dartmouth, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Amana Multi Trade Inc, $45,000.

• 234 Ogden North, Janice J. Welch; Timothy M. Welch to Guille Darby; Juan E. Darby, $45,000.

• 913 Kensington, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Jabr Abdulmajid, $41,000.

• 192 Vermont, Santo Manuel Tardi to Aida Hernandez; Samuel Santiago, $40,000.

• 204 Geary, Horace F. Caccamise to William R. Holihan, $40,000.

• 24 Poplar, Spectra Business Hub Inc to Azizur Rahman; Majanur Rahman, $40,000.

• 2106 Fillmore, Geo Properties Corporation to Ishtiaq Ahmed, $40,000.

• 120 Jones, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Ryan Miller, $39,000.

• 152 Crystal Ave., Bank of New York Tr; Nationstar Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-C Tr to Paradise International Investments, $37,500.

• 37 Antwerp, Hasan Ahmed; Mamun Ahmed to Taslima Sarmin Lovely, $35,000.

• 98 Gillette, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Anderson Tate Jr., $35,000.

• 948 Kensington, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Jabr Abdulmajid, $34,000.

• 530 Busti, Awilda Lassalle-Marrero to Antonino Pecoraro; Michael Pokriki, $34,000.

• 474 Dodge, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Sm Property NY, $30,000.

• 14 Eaton, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to A Kanagratnam, $29,000.

• 156 Dewey, Bessie Milhouse; John Munn Jr. to Karim Md, $28,000.

• 532 Hewitt, M&m Batim Inc to Mohammed F. Khan; Moshfika J. Khan, $25,000.

• 66 Selkirk, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Johanna Batista, $23,000.

• 148 Wende, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $21,800.

• 56 Eller, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Islam S M Nazrul, $19,000.

• 93 Warren, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Mahfuzul Haque, $15,000.

• 40 Layer, Katelyn E. Williams to Caleb Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $15,000.

• 93 Johnson St., Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Carl Jones, $13,000.

• 149 Crowley, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $10,700.

• 231 Delavan West, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Buffalo Neighborhood Stabilization Company, $10,000.

• 159 Crowley, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $6,400.

• 137 Zenner, Md Mosharaf Hossain to Mohammed Mohsin, $5,500.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 37 Leni Lane, Patricia A. Szczerbiak; Richard J. Szczerbiak to Bhagi Thapa; Deo Thapa, $175,000.

• 20 Woodland Terrace, Renee J. Bonney to Renee C. Gravelle; Judith I. Veitz, $171,000.

• 26 Redoak Drive, Brett Kaska; Julie Kaska to Robyn L. Noble, $165,000.

• 22 Wells Ave., Emanuel M. Galluzzo to Gurpreet Kaur; Jasbir Kaur; Saranjeet Singh; Sujan Singh, $146,000.

• 5 Rondelay Court, John D. Neidl to Alexandra Zarbo, $145,000.

• 22 Jean Terrace, Kevin M. Szczesny to Ronald Nowasell, $141,500.

• 87 Mayberry, Arlene Rivera; William Rivera to Janice A. Mcdonell; William J. Mcdonell Jr., $130,000.

• 45 Mildred Drive, Rose S. Tonsoline to Julie Davis; Patrick Davis, $90,000.

• 38 Crestview Ave., Marie E. Pridgeon to Colleen Smith; Robert Smith, $85,000.

• 213 Cass Ave., Lillian Bauer to Kyle J. Gulczewski, $84,000.

• 468 Kennedy Road, Dale Obstarczyk to 468 Kennedy LLC, $75,000.

• 41 Euclid Ave., Shamsum Naher Rini; Shamsun Naher Rini to Mila Islam Badhon; Md Akram Hossain, $65,000.

• 102 Colton St., William H. Coleman; William W. Coleman; Susan M. Karalus to Keybank NA, $38,000.

• 53 George Urban Boulevard, Frederick J. Cswaykus; Frederick J. Cswaykus Jr. to Horseshu Homes LLC, $33,000.

• 301 Lackawanna Ave., Nine Lives Holdings LLC to Michael E. Duszynski, $26,500.

• 80 Gardenvale Drive, Hillsen Development Inc to Nihad Albayati, $24,000.

CLARENCE

• 5371 Coyote Court, Denise A. Bliss; Paul M. Bliss to Terrence D. Mcgee, $730,000.

• 9610 The Maples, Marion E. Hummell; Richard S. Hummell to Husted Family Trust 100208 Tr, $611,200.

• 5551 Woodbine Court, Forbes Capretto Homes; Forbes Homes Inc dba to Diane M. Riedel; Howard Riedel, $573,741.

• 8900 Lapp Road, April E. Krantz; Jeffrey D. Krantz to Lauren A. Salvatore; Nicholas J. Salvatore, $450,000.

• 5411 Briannas Nook, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Jeffrey D. Krantz, $412,646.

• 30 Ainsley, Clifford Hauck to Sharon Grier, $350,000.

• 8677 Nottingham Terrace, Jeffrey Eveland; Peter T. Juliano to 8677 Nottingham LLC, $241,000.

• 4590 East Overlook Drive, Jordan Kindervater; Sarah Kindervater to Krystina M. Pecoraro, $216,000.

• 4505 Ransom Road, Janice B. Armitage to Courtney L. Klein; Justin D. Kraft, $182,500.

• 4650 Ransom Road, Clarence C. Brunner Jr.; Lois E. Brunner to Dalton Kyle Lucas, $135,000.

• 9717 County Road, Beverly J. Belko; Barbara A. Blemel; Bernice M. Hahn to Nicholas S. Gajewski; Richard S. Gajewski, $125,000.

• 7025 Goodrich Road, Gbck LLC to Linda L. Parcella, $95,000.

COLDEN

• 9070 Phillips Road, Jason Groves to John C. Calnan; Melissa K. Calnan, $250,000.

COLLINS

• 3532 Gowanda Zoar Road, Janet Lemke to Eric Lemke, $135,000.

• 15303 Armes Court, Edmund S. Mende Sr. to Carolyn J. Rebmann; Robert R. Rebmann, $95,000.

• Vacant land New Road, Susan R. Haskins to Gail D. Gominiak; Ronald J. Gominiak, $10,000.

CONCORD

• 8965 Cattaraugus St., Donald E. Zimpfer to Jacob Daniel Maw, $145,000.

• 12569 Trevett Road, Kondaur Capital Corporation Tr; Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2015-3 Tr to Amy Cramer; Shawn M. Cramer, $56,000.

• Vacant land Townsend Road, Katherine A. Szudzik; Raymond J. Szudzik to Julius W. Aebly, $50,000.

ELMA

• Vacant land Clinton St., Chester R. Weil to Leita W. Reed, $36,000.

EVANS

• 9836 Shorecliff Road, James T. Kelley; Susan A. Kelley to Jeffrey P. Brady, $325,000.

• 9240 Lakeside Road, Almari LLC to Judith K. Miller, $247,000.

• 9468 Lafayette St., Michael B. Risman; Joanna L. Urbaniak; Joanna Urbaniak to HSBC Bank USA NA, $97,433.

• 720 Birch St., Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Mwe LLC, $6,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 1376 Ransom Road, David A. Clark to Christopher M. Weatherston; Lauryn S. Weatherston, $245,000.

• 2195 Staley Road, Kevin C. Flaherty; Lisa M. Polovick to Nicholas J. Besch, $240,000.

• 2761 Love Road, Susan M. Cable to Devin A. Hunter; Mandy S. Hunter, $238,500.

• 22 Brandywine Drive, Olive L. Burch to Jerry T. Doland; Judith A. Doland, $199,900.

• 1821 Whitehaven Road, Richard D. Ray to Pinnacle Island LLC, $164,000.

• 375 Orchard Road, Terrence W. Freiermuth to Njmk 375 Inc, $118,900.

• 150 Stonbridge Road, Gun Creek LLC to Nvr Inc dba; Ryan Homes of New York, $54,000.

• 138 Stonebridge Road, Gun Creek LLC to Nvr Inc dba; Ryan Homes of New York, $54,000.

HAMBURG

• 5244 Lakeshore Road, Elizabeth A. Spina; Franklin J. Spina to David Liske; Kaylyn M. Perez, $612,500.

• 4796 Mosey Lane, Justin C. Mcelroy; Kelly W. Mcelroy; Kelly A. Waples to Deirdre M. Haas; Michael L. Haas, $320,000.

• 4001 North Hampton Brk Drive, Joanne B. Hunt; Lucille B. Kaminski to Rebecca Creeley, $269,900.

• 14 Stelle St., Nvr Inc dba; Ryan Homes of New York to Daivd Girard Brawn; Jennifer Lee Brawn, $245,955.

• 26 Allie Lane, Nvr Inc dba; Ryan Homes of New York to Richard Andrew Krueger; Sandra Jeanne Krueger, $231,485.

• 5947 Southwestern Boulevard, Kevin M. Gleber; Kelly E. Hartman to Christina L. Bifano; Jeremy R. Winder, $227,900.

• 28 Stelle St., Nvr Inc dba; Ryan Homes of New York to Daniel Jacob Wall; Mariette Margaret Wall, $224,270.

• 3422 Raymond Drive, Terese Nelson to Aaron Kalicharan; Fazal Mohamed, $210,000.

• 4819 Newton Road, Karen A. Fanning; Karen A. Johengen; Kim M. Johengen; Kim M. Schmitt to Richard Ingoldsby; Elizabeth Martin, $200,000.

• 3735 Nelson Ave., Carole Switzer; Lawrence Switzer Jr. to David Tortorello; Lynn Tortorello, $150,000.

• 3733 Grafton Ave., Paul A. Riccio; Paul Anthony Riccio to Jessica A. Sanna, $149,000.

• 127 Crownview Terrace, Karen Reynolds; Steven Reynolds to Rachel Darstein; Corey M. Gorczyca, $142,000.

• 42 Janice St., Cheryl D. Peters; Craig R. Peters to Dylan Philipps; Elise Rich, $136,500.

• 6951 Gowanda State Road, Joyce L. Gorman; Janine M. Henry; Martin A. Henry; Peter K. Henry to Jason Henry, $111,000.

• Vacant land Richmond Ave., Rosa Gervasi to Emmski Development Corp, $30,000.

• 6483 Schultz Road, David W. Spittler to Cynthia Hint; Gil Hint, $8,000.

HOLLAND

• 13251 Parker Road, Lucas Metz to Travis S. Mcgilveary, $160,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 1151 Mckinley Parkway, Dlm Conesus Lake Associates LLC to 1151 Mckinley Parkway LLC, $152,500.

• 45 Ludel, Alice T. Mackiewicz; Walter J. Mackiewicz to Muafaq Majid; Tayeba Majid, $150,000.

• 71 Madison Ave., Tara A. Kozub to Branden L. Carpenter; Kelly L. Carpenter, $100,000.

• 13 Peach St., Patrick N. Marsillo; Patrick N. Marsillo Jr. to David Beres; Rebecca Sireika; Robert Sireika, $60,000.

• 201 Center St., David A. Brown; David Brown; Daniel R. Slade to HSBC Bank USA NA, $22,586.

• 136 Stoney St., Abdulla K. Kamel to Halla Property Management Inc, $10,000.

LANCASTER

• 6635 Transit Road, Ber Real Estate Investments I LLC to 6635 Transit Toad LLC, $725,000.

• 53 Chestnut Cor, Catherine A. Warunek; Stephen P. Warunek to Sonny N. Nguyen Sr., $505,000.

• 23 Quail Holw, Christina Dzimira; Marian Dzimira to Karen Lynne Ashlock; Matthew Timothy Ashlock, $243,000.

• 5345 Genesee St., Sarah Hai; Nouraldin Taefi to Tianyi Du, $230,000.

• 95 Brunck Road, Alan J. Busse; Katie Mowbray to James D. Ziccarelli, $225,000.

• 25 Thornapple Lane, Edith Ressler; Ralph C. Ressler to Carol A. Boyd-Simcoe; Robert S. Simcoe, $225,000.

• 11 Michael Anthony Lane, Mary Leonardi to Jodi Warren, $212,000.

• 105 Irwinwood Road, Buffalo Group LLC to James G. Roncone; Michelle Roncone, $189,000.

• 120 Pleasant Ave., Omar Al-Juburi to Gene E. Kennelley Jr., $170,000.

• 449 Westwood Road, David Zelak to Joseph L. Gasbarre, $138,000.

• 5032 William St., Chanel Mccarthy; Joy E. Stepien; Mark A. Stepien to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr; Gsamp Trust 2005-Ahl Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2005-Ahl Tr, $137,951.

• 203 Broezel Ave., George Macpeek; Jean Macpeek to Woodside Quickturn LLC, $65,000.

• 16 Holland Ave., Argent Securities Inc Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2006-M1 Tr; Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr to Go America LLC, $28,447.

MARILLA

• 13297 Bullis Road, Mary Clare Mann; Jeffrey R. Wolf to Heidi Garrison; Michael Garrison, $290,000.

• 11646 East Ave., Vogel Holding LLC to Kyle T. Baister; Michelle P. Baister, $234,000.

• 1812 West Ave., Victoria Juliano; Brian Mccadden to William D. Stover, $45,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 11238 Hunts Corners Road, Heather Cayea; William Cayea to Daniel P. Dodge; Hannah M. Dodge, $325,000.

• Vacant land 4466 Ayers Road, James H. Kidder to Gregory Bolis; Louise Bolis, $28,900.

ORCHARD PARK

• 20 Alexander Way, Donna Daly; Donna M. Daly; Steven Daly; Steven D. Daly to Frank Bonare; Lynn Bonare, $379,000.

• 72 Middlebury Road, Elizabeth V. Eurich-Plevin; David M. Plevin to Justin C. Mcelroy; Justin Craig Mcelroy; Kelly A. Waples, $373,600.

• 7050 Michael Road, Suzanne P. Dobson to Mary Ann Boxhorn; Liana Marsha Reamsnyder; Paul A. Reamsnyder, $325,000.

• 14 Glencove Court, Danette M. Haas; David R. Paluch to Sarah Costello; Matthew Insley, $261,500.

• 90 Bridle Path, Thomas J. Johnson to Cynthia M. Macri; John T. Wiehe, $255,000.

• 16 Hearthstone Terrace, Brompton/caesar Associates Joint Venture to Forbes Homes Inc, $116,000.

• 350 Summit Ave., Herman P. Lewis; Ralph M. Mohr to Keybank NA, $114,205.

SARDINIA

• 10810 Creek Road, Dolores A. Anello; Dolores Ann Anello; Dolores Anello to Valarie Szpara, $148,000.

• 10370 Middle Road, Harold E. Biehl; Richard H. Biehl to John Bond; William Miller, $66,000.

• 13450 Lake St., Jean L. Musick to Gary R. Hamill; Stacey R. Hamill, $33,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 186 North Buffalo St., John Safford to Barbara J. Phetteplace, $159,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 35 Colonial Drive, Kateland P. Woodside to Jared Falkenrath; Julie Snyder, $120,000.

• 17 Mitchell Drive, Florence Luberacki; Florence M. Luberacki to Janice M. Miller, $118,900.

• 27 Maple St., James Borsick to Robert Keefe, $63,500.

TONAWANDA

• 2312 Sheridan Drive, Peter T. Liaros to 2312 Sheridan Drive LLC, $600,000.

• 248 Fayette Ave., Joyce L. Roessler to Jaims Lim; Kaixi Xu, $292,000.

• 36 Moon Walk, Robert J. Brodfuehrer; Lynn M. Dahl to Susan A. Hewson, $240,000.

• 2687 Colvin Boulevard, Patrick L. Hewson; Susan Hewson to Gregory Wedgwood; Mary Wedgwood, $230,000.

• 19 Melody Lane, Erin K. Tripi; Michael A. Tripi to Denise M. Bouquard, $228,000.

• 80 Marian Drive, All Pro Service Inc to Ann M. Zsebehazy, $225,000.

• 174 Desmond Drive, Joseph P. Leshinskie Jr. to Arlette Macias Deloera; Angel Mier Hicks, $188,000.

• 70 Monterey Road, Paul A. Yacono to Julie A. Becker, $182,000.

• 16 Maplegrove Ave., Louisa Streer; Michael G. Streer to Sean M. Campbell, $180,000.

• 157 Pryor, Nancy Rogers; Ronald Rogers to Mackenzie John Dandrea, $178,000.

• 180 Euclid Ave., Cynthia M. Harris; Robert J. Harris to Arya Ayaskanta, $163,000.

• 37 Woodmere Drive, Mary Giordano; Stella Messana to Christopher J. Trimper, $159,000.

• 317 Parkwood Ave., Jenilyn Kramer to Kathryn Bram, $159,000.

• 301 Puritan Road, Bruna Desantis; Bruna M. Desantis; Bruna Marie Desantis to Lillian K. Bauer, $155,000.

• 755 Starin Ave., Philip R. Diefenbach to Necole A. Ervin, $146,000.

• 72 Neumann Parkway, Demonica R. Nasca; Maime R. Nasca; Mamie R. Nasca to Melissa Green, $132,000.

• 2607 Colvin Boulevard, Nicholas Amigone III; John D. Twisdale to Tiki Properties III LLC, $129,235.

• 99 Fairlane Ave., Daniel A. Mascio; Stephanie S. Mascio; Anna Spacone to Fallsconnection Holdings LLC, $115,100.

• 152 Shepard Ave., Roberta S. Meister to Melissa D. Stuber, $115,000.

• 84 North End Ave., Nancy Bloomquist; Nancy M. Bloomquist; Robert L. Bloomquist to Kathryn E. Sledziewski, $103,000.

• 297 Grandview Ave., Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to Properties Plus LLC, $91,814.

• 280 Hazeltine Ave., David A. Digangi; Diane C. Digangi to Anysie Uwimana, $83,000.

• 318 East Hazeltine Ave., HSBC Bank USA to Cybil Robbins, $82,000.

WEST SENECA

• 36 Deerchase Road, Carol A. Cefaratti to Daniel Bak; Melissa Bak, $221,000.

• 171 Pinewood Drive, Ronald Stanton; Susan Stanton to Patrick M. Carter; Katherine M. Erbacher, $205,000.

• 70 Schultz Road, Kim M. Kruse; William P. Kruse to Joseph L. Iarocci, $157,000.

• 28 Tim Tam Terrace, Cecelia Semetkoskey; George M. Semetkoskey; Semetkoskey H. Cecelia to Patricia A. Recchio, $133,500.

• 9 Greenhill Ter4118, David J. Rambino to Lori A. Kaus, $125,000.

• 338 East &west Road, Maureen Ball; Colleen Lippert; Rosemary Pizzuto; Brian Porter; Gary Porter; Glenn Porter; Joyce Porter to Brian Vona; Kelly A. Vona, $124,000.

• 76 Klas, Helen A. Borowiak to Denise M. Rivera, $118,000.

• 307 Wimbledon Court, Darlene M. Godzich; Deborah Krasinski to Judith A. Maloney, $109,000.

• 45 Willowdale Drive, HUD to Kyle Grochowski, $84,500.

• 118 Flohr Ave., Amanda A. Colburn; Paul R. Sadowski to Pamela Mudar, $75,000.