EHRMANN, Peg (Yeates)

EHRMANN - Peg (nee Yeates)

Passed away peacefully, March 7, 2019, at the age of 95. Wife of the late Joseph C. Ehrmann; beloved mother of Nancy (Warren) Derner, Joe Ehrmann, Susan Lumadue, and the late Billy Ehrmann; doting gram of Lisa (Lem), Courtney (Lem) Mogavero, Alison Ehrmann, Esther (Chris) Suchosky, Barney and Joey Ehrmann, Keeley (Ben) LaMonte, Billy and Brittany Lumadue; also loved by 11 great-grandchildren; loving sister of James and the late Art, Harvey and Rich Yeates; survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends; also dear friend of Sue Connors and the late Susan Gilooly. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Peg's life Friday, April 12th from 3:00 - 7:00 pm at Lester H. Wedekindt, INC. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 13th at 10:00 AM in Renovation Church, 567 Hertel Ave., Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Peg's name to Baltimore Ronald McDonald House, 635 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201. Billy Ehrmann's life and death was the driving force to build the Baltimore Ronald McDonald House. More than 35,000 families have walked past Billy's memorial plaque that is placed on the building that was dedicated in his memory. Peg was very involved in the Riverside area and a 50 year member of Riverside Homemakers. At Peg's request, her body has been donated to the University of Buffalo for the advancement of science. (Funeral arrangements were made through James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.). Share online condolences, www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com